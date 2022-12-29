The Daily News Neighbors in Need surpasses $40K

This year’s Neighbors in Need fund drive has reached $43,564. The drive closed Wednesday and staff are still processing payments. The final amount will be announced next week.
In this annual holiday fundraiser, The Daily News collects donations and gives every penny to the YMCA of Southwest Washington, the Longview St. Vincent de Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.
The goal is to raise $50,000.
The latest donations are:
- $3,600: Anonymous.
- $1,000: Brenda Courser in memory of my parents Bill and Anna Rigdon.
- $1,000: Evalyn and Donald Dietz in loving memory of our son, Dennis Anthony Dietz.
- $1,000: Robert and Arlita Schlecht.
- $500: Amy Hicks and Cathi Gross in memory of Ed and Mary Hadley.
- $500: Belva and Gordon Jarvis in loving memory of family and friends.
- $500: Jerry and Sandy Look in appreciation of all our family members.
- $400: Anonymous.
- $400: Anonymous.
- $300: John and Joanne Gotshall.
- $300: Anonymous.
- $250: Gary and Mimi Kinch in dedication to our passed loved ones.
- $250: John Caple.
- $250: Julianne and Neil Smith.
- $250: Anonymous.
- $250: Anonymous.
- $200: Colleene Armstrong in memory of my husband and daughter.
- $200: Diane L. Dick in memory of Donna Streb.
- $200: Dona Williamson.
- $200: Mark and Eileen Bergeson in memory of our parents.
- $200: Mike and Cindy Mackey in dedication to Steve Grizzle and Rick Roberts.
- $200: Stephen Jones and PJ Peterson.
- $200: Anonymous in memory of Jake and Ila Jacobsen, Lewis and Lucille Braack, and Steven Braack.
- $200: Anonymous.
- $200: Anonymous in dedication to everyone in need.
- $151: Mary/Martha Circle.
- $125: Sharon Adams in dedication to Jack, Gladys and Tim Rose, Shelby Eveland, Linda KieKabush, Germaine Verage, Addie Archer, and Kricket Jensen.
- $105: Erin Chambers-Carey in memory of Mallory and my dad "Bob."
- $100: Bertie Tomlinson in dedication to "many loved ones passed."
- $100: Daphne O'Neill in dedication to my mom, June Deans.
- $100: Frosty and Helen Cole in memory of Tammy Cole Raner.
- $100: Jim and Cindy Parson.
- $100: Keith and Skeets Clayburg in dedication to Felicia Conley.
- $100: Keith Dearbornt and Alison Moss.
- $100: Larry and Karen Peterson in dedication to Shane.
- $100: Laverne Lang.
- $100: Mary Wheeler in memory of Barney.
- $100: Mike and Brenda Carter in memory of Trent Michael Carter.
- $100: Phyllis Westervelt in memory of John Westervelt.
- $100: Pat and Bryce Eyer in memory of Steven.
- $100: Steve and Nancy Gakford in memory of our brothers, Sam Shuss and Randy Galford.
- $100: Anonymous.
- $86: The R.A. Long class of 1986 in memory of Melody Lewis and Jerry Leach.
- $68: Anonymous in memory of "RAL" 1968 graduates who have passed.
- $50: Charlotte Chapman in dedication to all friends and relatives who have passed away.
- $50: Cheryl and James Karr in memory of our parents.
- $50: Dorothy Grover in memory of Harrison Marko.
- $50: Jeri Jensen in memory of my husband Julian Jensen, Jr.
- $50: Mike and Darcie Chess in memory of Coach Dwight Cranston.
- $50: Nora Stearns in dedication to Don Stearns.
- $50: Philip Nordin.
- $50: Roger Cleveland in dedication to Martin Cleveland.
- $50: Anonymous in dedication to the birth of Jesus Christ.
- $50: Anonymous in dedication to Tim Clarke Paul.
- $50: Anonymous.
- $30: John Carlson in memory of Aunt Lola Lowe John and Vicki (Golden) Carlson.
- $30: Victoria Soladey in memory of our dad and grandpa, Mel Soladey, Steve, Vicky, Sarra and Mason.
- $25: Ron Rice in memory of family and friends.
- $25: Vivian Beaudet in dedication to Joanie Evens.
- $25: Anonymous.
- $20: Anonymous.