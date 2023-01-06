The Daily News Neighbors in Need raises nearly $45K for three Longview nonprofits

This year’s Neighbors in Need fund drive raised $44,704. The drive closed last week and staff finished processing payments this week.

In this annual holiday fundraiser, The Daily News collected donations and is giving every penny to the YMCA of Southwest Washington, the Longview St. Vincent de Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The YMCA plans to use donations to continue to provide services that don’t produce revenue. That includes its new teen center for ages 12 to 17 which offers a homework area, foosball and video games, said CEO Janine Manny. The nonprofit is also partnering with CORE Health’s Ascent Youth Activity Center and middle schools to bus students to both sites after school to enjoy free activities.

St. Vincent de Paul food bank plans to use donations to pay for operating costs and the purchase of food. The Salvation Army plans to use the money to offset the cost of food vouchers purchased for people in need over the holidays.

Matt Sandberg, president of Lee Enterprises’ Pacific Strategic Business Unit, said The Daily News is glad to continue to help the nonprofits.

“St. Vincent De Paul, Salvation Army and the YMCA have all continued to use these funds to directly benefit the lives of local area residents,” he said.

The drive has raised more than $1.5 million since 1987. This year, the goal was to raise $50,000.

The latest donations are:

$400:

Teri and Mike Karnofski

$250

: Anonymous

$200

: Anonymous

$100: The Maple Ch

apter 218 of the Order of the Eastern Star, in memory of all veterans who have worked to keep our country safe.

$100

: Betsy Coburn

$50

: Karla Bean

$40

: Ruth Smith in honor of my son Randy Allen Smith and husband Clifford J. Smith.