The Daily News Neighbors in Need fundraiser surpasses $20K

This year’s Neighbors in Need fund drive has reached $20,599.
In this annual holiday fundraiser, The Daily News is collecting donations and giving every penny to the YMCA of Southwest Washington, the Longview St. Vincent de Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and the goal is to raise $50,000.
People are also reading…
The latest donations are:
- $2,000: Anonymous in dedication to Allen and Rosie Stokes.
- $500: Blaine and Joan Tolby in dedication to Tracy Zuein.
- $500: United Finnish Kaleva Brothers & Sisters Lodge 32, care of Sharon Laulainen.
- $350: Cheryl and Bruce Konop in memory of Eric Konop, Frank Konop, Bob and Leanna Harrison, Durine Bean, Ray Bean and Dan Bailey.
- $300: Hart-C’s in dedication to Kim Khim, R.A. Long class of ‘81.
- $250: Patty Donaldson.
- $250: Anonymous.
- $200: Cy and Diana Romag.
- $200: Bob and Darnell Ringbom in memory of our son, Ron, and the meaning of Christmas.
- $176: Pine Cone Society in memory of Jan Sheline, Rudy Yost, Phil Averre, Rodney Ralph Mickelson, Harvey Pegg, Dave Graneri, Yolanda Card and Fast Eddie.
- $150: Dick and Gini Minkel in appreciation of the help I received in the past.
- $150: Preceptor Gamma in memory of Doris Odgen, Lori Hamm and Jane Letteer.
- $102: Andrew Searing in memory of George Searing and Rod and Verna Mueller.
- $100: Carol Hadley.
- $100: Harley and Carol Michels in dedication to all of our loved ones.
- $100: Darnell Ringbom in memory of my mother Blossom Koehle, my Christmas angel.
- $100: James and Darlene Goodman in appreciation of loved ones far and near.
- $100: John and Kathy Lance.
- $100: Larry and Amanda Chambers in dedication to our parents Buff and Marie Chambers.
- $100: Anonymous in dedication to family that crossed over.
- $100: Anonymous in dedication to our parents.
- $100: Anonymous.
- $60: Bunco Buddies in the memory of Sharon Sisson.
- $56: Lou and Carol Lock in memory of Danny Jacobs.
- $50: Jamie, Kellie and Dustin Williams in dedication to our mom and grandmother, Carolyn Portner.
- $50: Jeanne O’Connor in appreciation of the joyful noise of my grandchildren.
- $30: Anonymous in dedication to “TDN!!”
- $25: Cowlitz Valley VFW Auxiliary 1045 in honor of our veterans.
- $25: Lucy Lehman.