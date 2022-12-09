 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Daily News Neighbors in Need fundraiser surpasses $14K

That's a paddlin'

Carter Bates, 11, left, and Navin Williams, 11, attempt to hit the ball during a game of Ping-Pong in April during the YMCA of Southwest Washington's Spring Break Day Camp program in Longview. The Daily News' annual Neighbors in Need fundraiser collects donations for the YMCA, as well as St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army in Longview. 

 Katelyn Metzger

This year's Neighbors in Need fund drive has reached $14,275.

In this annual holiday fundraiser, The Daily News is collecting donations and gives every penny to the YMCA of Southwest Washington, the Longview St. Vincent de Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and the goal is to raise $50,000.

The latest donations are:

  • $5,000: Sharon Bergman in dedication to Dan.
  • $5,000: Bob and Gloria Park in appreciation of Longview parks department workers.
  • $1,000: Ed Phillips and Laural Murphy in dedication "to the loved ones who've left us."
  • $1,000: James W. Baker in memory of Susan and our parents.
  • $500: Neil and Janice McGee in dedication to our wonderful family.
  •  $300: Gloria Bailey in dedication to Dan Bailey, Russell and Christine Bailey, Lloyd and Elacine Moreland, Nick Weitz, Durine Bean and Willard Johnson.
  • $375: Christopher Ortiz and David Piper.
  • $250: Anonymous.
  • $200: Anonymous.
  • $200: Anonymous in dedication to Corrinne Mugaas.
  • $200: Larry and Darlene Wilgus in dedication to Arne Lund.
  • $100: Donald Imsland.
  • $100: Shirley and John Simpson.
  • $50: Myron Grant, in memory of Esther Grant.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

