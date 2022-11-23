The Daily News' Neighbors in Need fundraiser supports Cowlitz County nonprofits amid inflation

In a small community, it can be easy for teens — and their parents — to complain about a lack of things to do.

The YMCA of Southwest Washington is hoping to change that by providing an affordable, fun place for middle and high school students to hang out.

“We think that there are a lot of kids that need a place to belong,” said Janine Manny, CEO. “Their parents need that so they can work without needing to worry about these kids not being in a safe and supervised area.”

The Y’s new teen center for ages 12 to 17 has video games, a homework area, foosball, air hockey, basketball and a coordinator to plan activities. It’s currently open twice a week but will expand as participation grows, Manny said. Membership is required and costs $18 a month for that age group. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

The nonprofit is also partnering with CORE Health’s Ascent Youth Activity Center and middle school liaisons to bus students to both sites after school to participate in free activities, Manny said.

The teen program is one of many that doesn’t generate revenue, and the YMCA helps pay for with donations like that from Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ annual holiday fundraiser, Manny said.

This year’s Neighbors in Need goal is $50,000, and the funds will be split evenly between St. Vincent de Paul food bank, the Salvation Army of Longview and the YMCA of Southwest Washington. Last year, the fundraiser brought in $58,700, following an all-time high of $89,650 in 2020.

“We are glad to continue the organizational efforts to bring in these critically needed funds for our partner agencies,” said Matt Sandberg, president of Lee Enterprises’ Pacific Strategic Business Unit. “St. Vincent DePaul, Salvation Army and the YMCA have all continued to use these funds to directly benefit the lives of local area residents.”

The drive has raised more than $1.5 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities. The fundraiser runs through Dec. 28.

Amid inflationary cost increases, the YMCA adjusted its budget and is exploring creative ways to pay for its programs, Manny said.

“We don’t want to cancel programs to cut corners, so we’re trying to do more with less,” she said.

The organization offers services for all ages and wants to expand activities beyond exercise and nutrition to reach those who feel isolated, Manny said.

After dropping off in early 2020, membership has been rising steadily, but remains below its pre-pandemic level, Manny said. Even with the increase, inflation means it costs more to provide the same services, she said.

It’s not feasible for the organization to increase rates to make up the amount of money it needs, Manny said, because the YMCA aims to be financially accessible for as much of the community as possible.

“Our goal has always been to be a community hub and have lots of things for families to do. We’re finally getting there,” she said. “Even though we’re struggling to make ends meet, we’re trying to reach out and do more in the community.”

St. Vincent de Paul food bank is running smoothly, following pandemic-related shakeups over the last two years, said John Gotshall, longtime volunteer.

Ongoing federal and state aid helps offset the organization’s largest expense of food, but a decline in free supplies means St. Vincent is back to buying, Gotshall said. The Neighbors in Need donations help pay for operating costs and food supplies, he said.

Changes to food bank distribution system nationwide have helped provide “really good food,” including fresh fruit and vegetables, to St. Vincent, Gotshall said.

How to donate Online at www.tdn.com/nin. Mail a check or money order to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. Contributors can use the coupon printed on A3 to designate gift amounts.

Over the last six months, St. Vincent has seen an increase in clients but demand still is lower than before COVID at about two-thirds of normal volumes, he said. This time of year, the food bank receives more requests for special holiday food boxes, but that has never been its focus, Gotshall said.

“We specialize in being here year round for folks who need it, for most of them, it’s not one time only,” he said. “A lot of people need what we can do to help them.”

Neighbors in Need donations also help the Salvation Army of Longview pay for food vouchers for its Christmas Center clients, said Major Phil Smith, and not other Salvation Army projects. This year, the program will serve up to 300 families. Those eligible can sign up at www.saangeltree.org.

For the second year, the Salvation Army is operating a Christmas Center out of its 10th Avenue building instead of renting out a downtown location as it did historically. Participating families will receive gifts for children and a food voucher.

“We’re looking forward to the program being accessed by the public and being a success again this year in serving families,” Smith said.