The Daily News Neighbors in Need fundraiser grows

Salvation Army

Longview Salvation Army volunteer Linda Wagner rings a bell in 2021 as a customer donates to the charity outside the Walmart Supercenter on Ocean Beach Highway. The Daily News' annual Neighbors in Need fundraiser is collecting donations for the Salvation Army in Longview, as well as the Longview St. Vincent de Paul and the YMCA of Southwest Washington in Longview.

 Hayley Day

This year’s Neighbors in Need fund drive has reached $27,874.

In this annual holiday fundraiser, The Daily News is collecting donations and giving every penny to the YMCA of Southwest Washington, the Longview St. Vincent de Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and the goal is to raise $50,000.

The latest online donations are:

  • $5,000: Stewart Dall in honor of Dick and Don’s upcoming 92nd birthdays. 
  • $500: Michael Aukamp.
  • $500: Celice Carlough.
  • $500: Steven Jabusch.
  • $350: Donald Wolfe in memory of Eric Konop, Jack Moothart, Debby Moothart, Donald C. Wolfe, Penny Wolfe, Michelle Wolfe and Billie Wolfe.
  • $250: Cynthia Williams in dedication to Tom, Cindy and Adrienne and in memory of Don, Alvera and Scott Williams, as well as Dan Abraham, Marty Martin, and Bill and Gertie Tinker.
  • $200: Robin Mathews.
  • $100: Pamo Bhatia.
  • $100: Danny Campbell.
  • $100: Lessley Hillger. 
  • $100: Bonnie Kyro in memory of our beloved family and friends. 
  • $50: Lyn Spens in the "hope to bless others as I have been blessed."
  • $25: John Huffman in memory of Claude and Mildred Huffman from the McCarthy, Wheeler and Huffman families. 

