The Daily News names new editor, city editor and editorial page editor

Longview’s nearly century-old newspaper has three staff changes.

Lifestyles/Community editor Nancy Edwards has been named the editorial page editor and news reporter Hayley Day has been named city editor of The Daily News. Penny Rosenberg, who is based in Albany, Oregon, will oversee the paper as editor.

Edwards will continue to serve as editor of the Lifestyles and Community pages. The Lifestyles pages print Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Community pages print Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and feature calendars, an events column and briefs about upcoming entertainment happenings, community awards, honor rolls and more.

Edwards is a 1974 graduate of R.A. Long High School and has worked for the paper for nearly 48 years, starting as a proofreader at age 18 in the summer of 1974. She has served as the interim editor for the past 10 months.

Day has worked as a news reporter for The Daily News for 1 1/2 years, covering business as well as crime and courts. Previously, Day wrote for such Washington state publications as San Juan Island’s weekly newspaper and an online publication covering Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties. Day is originally from Cincinnati, where she covered arts and entertainment for the Ohio city’s only alternative weekly and daily newspaper.

Day will join Edwards, Regional President Dave Cuddihy and Copy Editor Ross Hight on the editorial board.

Penny Rosenberg has been the editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times for almost a year. Most recently, she was city editor for Los Angeles-area newspapers and earned her master’s degree in legal studies, focusing on public interest law.

The Daily News was founded in 1923, winning awards throughout its history, including the coveted Pulitzer Prize in 1981 for its coverage of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Most recently, the Society of Professional Journalists recognized the publication’s staff in May with first-place awards for breaking news, comprehensive pandemic coverage, sports column writing and sports features.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

