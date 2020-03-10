The Coffee Court brings food back to Kelso mall

The Three Rivers Mall in Kelso has its first food court restaurant in more than two years.
Kevin and Angie Mackie and their 16-year-old daughter, Sumer, work at the family-owned shop, which they call The Coffee Court. It opened Saturday next door to Planet Fitness.
Coffee Court’s menu includes classic and “signature espresso” drinks that make the shop stand out, Kevin Mackie said. They include Snickers and Reese’s mochas with real pieces of the candy mixed in. The shop also offers smoothies with fresh-cut fruit to order and pastries, he said.
“Our main focus is on keeping drinks consistent and high-quality,” Mackie said. “We will always fix a drink. ... We never want people to walk away unhappy.”
The family moved to the area about five years ago when Mackie got a truck driving job in Longview, he said. His wife and daughter will mostly run the shop during the week when he is at his other job.
Coffee Court is not the family’s first shot at an espresso shop. About two years ago they started a mobile coffee bus, which served events and businesses, Mackie said. They sold the business about a year ago and had been itching to start something new since, he said.
The family hadn’t been to the mall in years, Mackie said, but when they visited during the holidays and were “amazed at the life coming back” into the mall. He said they found the space at the food court which was mostly set up for this type of business.
Mackie said he hopes the coffee shop will help jump start other restaurants into locating in the mall. Although he said he’s heard businesses have not moved in because rents are too high, he said the rent was “spectacular” and enticed them to move in to the mall.
“This is a great time for businesses to come in (to the mall),” he said. “Here at the mall there’s a lot of support. We feed off each other. I’m glad we landed on coming here.”
Mackie said they are still finalizing the schedule but would like to be open during mall hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, or at least be open until 6 p.m. They may also open earlier for “mall walkers” who visit the building earlier in the day, he said.
The Coffee Court offers pastries, including bagels and donuts, but Mackie said they plan to expand the food menu. He said his goal is to offer sandwiches by the end of the year.
The business also sells Coffee Court T-shirts, with different coffee-related quotes on the back.
“It’s been great,” Mackie said. “Everyone is excited we’re in the food court.”