The Coffee Court brings food back to Kelso mall

The Three Rivers Mall in Kelso has its first food court restaurant in more than two years.

Kevin and Angie Mackie and their 16-year-old daughter, Sumer, work at the family-owned shop, which they call The Coffee Court. It opened Saturday next door to Planet Fitness.

Coffee Court’s menu includes classic and “signature espresso” drinks that make the shop stand out, Kevin Mackie said. They include Snickers and Reese’s mochas with real pieces of the candy mixed in. The shop also offers smoothies with fresh-cut fruit to order and pastries, he said.

“Our main focus is on keeping drinks consistent and high-quality,” Mackie said. “We will always fix a drink. ... We never want people to walk away unhappy.”

The family moved to the area about five years ago when Mackie got a truck driving job in Longview, he said. His wife and daughter will mostly run the shop during the week when he is at his other job.

Coffee Court is not the family’s first shot at an espresso shop. About two years ago they started a mobile coffee bus, which served events and businesses, Mackie said. They sold the business about a year ago and had been itching to start something new since, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}