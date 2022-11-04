The Clatskanie Arts Commission presents Frankie Valli tribute band The Four C Notes on Nov. 13

The Clatskanie Arts Commission continues its 33rd Performing Arts Series with a performance by The Four C Notes at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Birkenfeld Theater, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

The only performance not held at the theater in the CAC season will be the Oregon Symphonic Band which will perform at Clatskanie Middle High School, 471 Bel Air Drive, Clatskanie.

The Four C Notes are a tribute band dedicated to re-creating the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons performing songs such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You (Babe),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Let’s Hang On” and more.

The group was formed by John Michael Coppola, best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” according to The Daily News archives.

Tickets for The Four C Notes are $25 per person for adults, $20 per person for senior citizens 60 years old and older; $23 per person for students and $20 per person for children 12 years old and younger.

To buy tickets, visit clatskaniearts.org.

The remaining schedule

Dec. 4: 3 p.m., Never Come Down. The five-piece Portland-based group weaves modern and traditional styles of bluegrass and Americana. Members are Joe Suskind on guitar, Crystal Lariza on vocals, Brian Alley on banjo, Kaden Hurst on the mandolin and Ben Ticknor on bass. The band released its self-titled debut in 2018, the same year the group was formed. The second album, “Better Late Than Never,” debuted in 2021.

Feb. 18: 7:30 p.m., The Wardens. “The Rocky Mountain-based band’s stories and songs rise from the land they’ve protected as Canadian national park wardens. With haunting three-part harmonies and chilling tales, the band’s mountain music — blending folk, roots and western styles — reflects Canada’s protected wilderness areas,” according to the group’s website.

March 12: 3 p.m., John Nilsen. Oregon pianist, guitarist and recording artist John Nilsen began studying piano with his mother when he was 6 years old. When he was 14, he began playing the guitar. The people, landscapes, weather and tenor of life in the Pacific Northwest frequently influences his musical themes, according to the CAC press release. Nilsen has released at least 20 CDs. He has performed in all 50 states in the United States. He also has performed in Europe and Asia, and has sold more than a million CDs worldwide, according to The Daily News archives.

April 23: 3 p.m., Oregon Symphonic Band. According to The Daily News archives, the OSB is Oregon’s premier symphonic band based in Portland. The award-winning band originally was formed in 1986 to allow professional and expert amateur musicians to play challenging and ensemble music. Many of the participants were music teachers and band directors.

The band is made up of 65 brass, woodwind and percussion musicians who all volunteer to play together “for their love of music,” according to the archives.