The circus is coming to Longview and Castle Rock Tuesday

The circus is coming to town — in two different locations.

Two separate circus companies are setting up big tops on Tuesday in Longview and Castle Rock.

Jordan World Circus is hosting two, two-hour performances at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Cowlitz County fairgrounds on Seventh Avenue in Longview.

Culpepper & Merriweather, an Oklahoma-based company, is hosting two, 90-minute shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the open field behind the Castle Rock Elementary School on Huntington Avenue South.

Longview

The Jordan World Circus is a traveling circus owned by a couple with a background in aerial performances, according to its website. The company says events include a high wire, a juggling clown, a bounce house, face painting, elephant rides and food concessions.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 12. Children ages 2 and under can attend for free.

Castle Rock

Jonathon Rodeback is the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce president and Castle Rock Pharmacy owner. He said the chamber is sponsoring the circus to bring togetherness after the pandemic's long periods of isolation.

"We thought it would be a fun thing to do for the community, especially after the shutdowns," he said. "It's a good way to reunite."

Performances include aerialists, cockatoos, tigers named Delilah and Solomon and a lion named Wendell, according to the company's website.

Castle Rock circus advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors ages 65 and older. The day of the show, tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.

Rodeback said the last time the circus came to Castle Rock was around 2006. This year, elementary school students can watch organizers set up the tent during the day, and attend at night, he added.

"It's a good family event," he said.

