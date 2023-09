Construction workers and fire officials found a litter of six kittens inside a newly drywalled wall during an inspection of a newly constructed apartment complex at 104 Solomon Rd., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue announced Thursday.

The kittens were in good health other than being hungry, according to a department press release. Fire officials drove them to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, where they will be up for adoption in a few weeks.