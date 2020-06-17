The business of teaching: Mark Morris marketing teacher retires

Proving Beck’s point, Jadyn said McCormick always knew how to cheer her up, while both Mitchell and Braden said McCormick supported them through tough times and made them better people.

“I want to thank you for everything you taught me as a person and the way you kind of took me under your wing,” Mitchell said. “You knew all the stuff happening in my life and you knew the way you treated me really helped me grow into a better person.”

McCormick said and his wife plan to travel to all the national parks and attend plenty of sporting events once COVID-19 passes, and he also looks forward to spending less time in front of the computer and more with a book.

“I hate these things,” he said, tapping his desktop computer.

What he loves, he said, are the kids and the community.

“I’ve been blessed with great kids and smart, wonderful families. It was a really great place to spend my career,” McCormick said.

However, he said he likely won’t stay in the Longview area.

“I don’t like the weather. I want to go somewhere where even if it’s cold, its sunny,” he said, like Sunriver, Oregon.