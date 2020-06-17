The business of teaching: Mark Morris marketing teacher retires

Mark Morris teacher Greg McCormick’s students can still rattle off his rather complicated definition of selling, even years after they took his marketing and business classes.
“Planned personalized communications in order to influence,” McCormick said, as his students recited the definition along with him in a group interview Friday. The students laughed as they raced to finish the phrase.
After 35 years at Mark Morris, McCormick is retiring, and he leaves a legacy of welcoming smiles and increased confidence behind him.
Senior Braden Foultner said McCormick taught him public speaking skills and helped him reach his “ultimate goal” of graduation.
“He’s caring and supportive and he pushes you to reach your goals and to pursue them and not to give up if you hit a bump in the road,” Braden said.
And senior Jadyn Hemberry said McCormick’s friendly nature made her take his class her freshman year, and she’s been involved in Distributive Education Clubs of America ever since. McCormick is the DECA advisor at Mark Morris, and is the chairman of the board of directors for the Washington State DECA. DECA is a club for high school and college students interested in business, marketing and management.
“My freshman year in the hallways he would always say hi and greet everyone, and I just thought I wanted to be in a class with him,” she said.
McCormick, 62, came to teaching after three years as an accountant.
“I didn’t really like it. That attention to detail is not what I’m good at,” McCormick said. “I was coaching even then, and I went into teaching so I could coach.”
He found his niche at Mark Morris, saying he intended to only stay a few years before settling in to teach generations of students about business and marketing, as well as coaching football and serving as a senior class advisor in the past.
“In the movies, businessmen are always the evil people, and its not that way at all. I want them to be wealthy and happy and able to retire at a young age — like me, I’m 27,” McCormick joked.
“It’s so important that they develop an ability to enjoy and understand business no matter what they’re doing,” he added.
Jadyn said she certainly has, as she plans to study business marketing after her time in McCormick’s class.
“You helped me pick my major and shaped what I wanted to do in the future, and I think that’s something that I’ll always remember,” she told McCormick. “You were always caring and taught us the life skills we need. This is the most important class you can take.”
And for senior Mitchell Pelton, the greatest lesson McCormick taught him came outside the classroom, after getting in a “bit of trouble” his freshman year.
“McCormick pulled me aside one day and told me to straighten up my act, because what I say matters to people and I have to be more caring of that,” Mitchell said. “He could tell I didn’t really have a filter. Ever since my freshman year he always taught me to be a better guy, be nice to others, and to do the right thing the right way.”
Hearing the story, McCormick told Mitchell he’d forgotten about that interaction.
“I haven’t,” Mitchell said.
Those moments, McCormick said, are the real point of teaching.
“The push is to teach subject matter, which is important, but when somebody asks a teacher ‘What do you teach?’ They should always say ‘kids.’ You teach kids first,” McCormick said.
Taylor Beck, one of McCormick’s past students, is set to take over the marketing and DECA classes next fall. He said McCormick taught him a lot about building relationships and how to be a good teacher.
“The biggest thing that all of us can say about Greg is his ability to make us feel special as soon as we walk in the room. The way he introduces himself to you. The smile. There’s always a smile,” Beck said. “From an education perspective, seeing the way he builds relationships and experiencing that had a huge impact on me.”
Proving Beck’s point, Jadyn said McCormick always knew how to cheer her up, while both Mitchell and Braden said McCormick supported them through tough times and made them better people.
“I want to thank you for everything you taught me as a person and the way you kind of took me under your wing,” Mitchell said. “You knew all the stuff happening in my life and you knew the way you treated me really helped me grow into a better person.”
McCormick said and his wife plan to travel to all the national parks and attend plenty of sporting events once COVID-19 passes, and he also looks forward to spending less time in front of the computer and more with a book.
“I hate these things,” he said, tapping his desktop computer.
What he loves, he said, are the kids and the community.
“I’ve been blessed with great kids and smart, wonderful families. It was a really great place to spend my career,” McCormick said.
However, he said he likely won’t stay in the Longview area.
“I don’t like the weather. I want to go somewhere where even if it’s cold, its sunny,” he said, like Sunriver, Oregon.
While McCormick leaves behind big shoes to fill, Beck said he’s confident the things he learned from McCormick will help smooth the transition and keep the program successful. DECA, he said, is a lot more like coaching in that personality plays a big role.
“That’s going to be important for me to figure out,” Beck said. “How can I make this about the kids as much as Greg has done?”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.