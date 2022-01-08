Thanks to You: Thanks to Kelso School Board members for their commitment

Thanks to Kelso School Board

January is School Board Appreciation month, the perfect time to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Kelso School Board members for their unwavering commitment to Kelso staff, students, families and community.

Our Kelso community is in the hands of five incredibly thoughtful, compassionate and dedicated individuals. Each one bringing something unique to their role, completing a highly competent team.

These elected board members selflessly give their time to support high-quality education, and are responsible for 4,800 students, more than 700 employees, and 11 schools. They are tasked with gathering a tremendous amount of information regarding school operations on all levels and making strong decisions that remove barriers and benefit each and every Kelso student.

This year, they were recognized as a Washington State Board of Distinction, acknowledging their extraordinary work and the incredible asset they are to our community.

This is often a thankless volunteer job and these five individuals have gone above and beyond ensuring our school community is strong. Please join us in thanking our board members for their essential and much appreciated civic leadership.

#WeAreKelsoStrong

Serving Kelso School District are: Jeane Conrad (President), Mike Haas (Vice President), Karen Grafton, Ron Huntington and Leah Moore.

Mary Beth Tack

Kelso School District

Superintendent

Santa breakfast a big success

Strong families play together, eat meals together and spend time together.

Thank you to Grant and Sherry Hadler with Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel for hosting this year’s Breakfast with Santa in the ballroom. We sincerely appreciate Mike Wallin with KW Realty for his major sponsorship allowing us to give families the best experience with a great breakfast, crafts, entertainment from Buck and Elizabeth and a gift to take home.

We also thank Weyerhaeuser for the tree seedlings, Cascade Networks by WAVE for the books families received and the Monticello Coffee Shop for the hot chocolate and coffee. We sincerely appreciate our cooking team Pam Hite, Patsy Hite, Kathi Lender, Sherri Tryon, Makenna Tryon, Kae L.A and Katie L.A as well as the outstanding volunteer service from Howard and Lynn Holmes, Debi Osborn, Christine Bishoff, Isabelle Moser, and R.A. Long High School students Avery Moon, Valeria Cabrera, Steven Hoover, Lillyn Turpin, Kha Ngo, Y Ta, My Ta and Mia Dam. Last but not least, our exceptional photographer Lloyd Smith and of course the extraordinary Santa and Mrs. Claus – Jim and Denise Cram.

A huge shout out to all for helping us conduct a successful event. Strong families build a strong community. Thank you to all these partners for supporting and believing in this effort.

Karry Williquette

and Barb Morrison

Longview Recreation

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.