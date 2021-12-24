Thanks to You: Local groups thankful for support

FCRC thankful for community

As 2021 comes to a close and I reflect on the past challenging year, my heart goes directly back into the community who has stepped up in so many ways. This is the first year the Family Community Resource Center has been in our new location. I have been blessed by leaders of the community, school board members, colleagues from the Kelso School District, students and their families along with everyday people reaching out to help make our program a success.

The FCRC is just that, a resource center for the entire community. At its conception we thought of the many families we would be able to clothe and feed. And yes, we do feed and clothe our students and their families but, the needs have drastically changed over the past two years. Parents come into the center today to create resumes, job search, conduct Zoom interviews, navigate the housing market, apply for health insurance, COVID testing and tracing, and so much more.

The Kelso School District offers people a safe place to educate their children and employment opportunities; we welcome you to our team. Our mission is to support students from pre-kindergarten through graduation. That being said we realize this job is bigger than us.

Youth and Family Link provided 26 complete Thanksgiving meals, prepared and delivered them with the help of Longview Church of Christ. Panera Bread in Kelso provides the FCRC with fresh bread every Monday morning. I am eternally grateful for the thoughtfulness of our community partners.

Windermere Foundation of Kelso/Longview reached out to me in early November and offered to put together an Angel Tree for 25 students. When the tags were filled and the gifts were delivered, my joy began. As I watched the parents come collect the gifts, their eyes filling with tears of gratitude, I am certain the moms will be as delighted on Christmas morning as the kids are who are receiving the gifts. Windermere provided a true Christmas for homes that would not have had a holiday without their kindness. Since we met, Windermere has visited the FCRC numerous times dropping off hygiene items, toys, laundry soap, food and clothing. They truly have hearts of service. I am forever grateful for their generosity.

Jon Webb, Butler Acres P.E. teacher extraordinaire and angel who walks among us always has been the first to step up when I have a student or family in need. Jon organizes an annual canned food drive with the help of the Butler Acres staff/students in November and for the past two years, the Family Community Resource Center has been the lucky recipient of that bounty. When Jon calls and says he has a truckload of supplies, he means it. In addition, Jon held a fundraiser to benefit the FCRC during the HHC/KYB Jingle Jam basketball tournament on Dec. 19th. The cash donation from Jon will go a long way in helping our Kelso students with food, transition from homeless to housed, utilities, medical needs, job search/training, college prep and so much more. Jon’s dedication to our Kelso students is what it means when we say “WE ARE KELSO.” I am honored to call him a colleague and my friend.

Barb Clausen has been one of our biggest supporters. Barb has a very special set of skills, specifically feeding the hungry and grant writing. Barb has secured several large grants for the Family Community Resource Center which include, the Firstenburg Grant, The Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation Grant, Evangelical Lutheran Hunger Grant, United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Amerigroup and Altrusa. These grants are distributed through the Faith Family Food Center directly out into our community. Faith Food Center director Bev Jones works tirelessly to feed and meet all the needs of the Kelso School District students and their families. Thank you to all the donors, without your giving hands and passion for service we would not be reaching the number of families we are able to help.

Exodus Church in Longview has some of the finest quilters I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. Peggy Hofeman leads this group of women on a mission to provide a handmade quilt by a “real grandma” for each of my unaccompanied youth; each quilt comes with a letter written by their own grandma.

Our community resource partners are an incredibly valuable part of what we are able to accomplish. I am kept up at night worrying about the housing crises we are experiencing. Families come into the center that are staying in motels, shelters or sleeping in their cars. Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, with the help of this community, we have transitioned 17 Kelso School District families with a combined 31 students from homelessness to homes. The Family Community Resource Center is truly changing lives, one family at a time. I cannot do this job alone; it really does take a village.

A special thank you to Community House on Broadway, Emergency Support Shelter, Fish, Love Overwhelming, South Kelso Neighborhood Association, Family Promise, Faithful Servants and Country Run Apartments, Catlin Properties and the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce for making housing possible for our KSD families.

A success by one is shared by all. May you be as blessed as I feel today,

Nancy Baldwin

Kelso School District

Family Support Specialist

CCN thankful for event sponsors

The Cowlitz Community Network sincerely thanks the sponsors of our Financial Family Fun Friday Activity Bag Giveaway event held in November.

The Network partnered with the Highlands Neighborhood Association and the Revitalization Association of South Kelso to distribute financial literacy activity bags and raffle prizes donated to families in Longview and Kelso by our generous sponsors at Fibre Federal Credit Union, Red Canoe Credit Union, Amerigroup, and Country Financial (Jennifer Penfold).

The drive-thru and walk-up event was free to attend and families received resources; activities; and games about money, saving, borrowing, budgeting and credit.

Cowlitz Community

Network

Nelson thankful for recent award

I thank the Washington AARP for selecting me to be the 2021 recipient of the AARP Andrus Award for Community Service. I am deeply honored.

In addition to the award, I received a $2,000 check to be given in my name to a nonprofit group. Generous members of the Castle Rock Senior Center added funds to the $2,000 so I was able to award three groups with checks — $1,000 to the Friends of the Library, $1,000 to the Bloom Team and $1,200 to the Castle Rock Senior Center.

My thanks also to Washington AARP State Director Doug Shadel, to my family for supporting me and to the citizens of Caste Rock who believed in me.

Myron Nelson

Castle Rock

Kiwanis grateful for donation

The Kelso Longview Kiwanis extend our heartfelt thanks to Big 5 Sporting Goods and manager Penny for the generous donation of blankets and hand-warmers to our Kwilts for Kids campaign.

Our local club gives blankets to Community House and the Emergency Support Shelter on Valentine’s Day and this generous donation will go a long way in keeping kids warm this winter. Special thanks to Sandy Schneider for delivering this amazing gift.

Carol Karns

Kelso Longview Kiwanis Kwilts for Kids Chair

