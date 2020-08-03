'Text to 911' comes to Lewis County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People experiencing an emergency or reporting an in-progress crime in Lewis County can now send text messages to 911 to connect with dispatchers, the county said in a press release Monday.

Dispatchers say they still prefer that people call 911 if they can in an emergency, because it's a much faster way to convey information than text messages.

However, there are situations when texting 911 can be safer, such as those unable to speak due to a medical emergency, experiencing poor cellular service or who are in a dangerous situation where a phone call could put them at more risk. as well as for those with hearing or speech impairments.

If you text 911, it's important to provide your address to dispatchers, the 911 Communications Center said.

Additionally, don't send any "test" text messages to the service to see if it works, don't use the service for anonymous tips, and don't text and drive.

The Lewis County Text to 911 service is currently only available in English.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.