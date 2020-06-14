Testing reveals no new virus cases at nursing home; one test still pending

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With only one test result pending, no further coronavirus cases have been discovered at a Cowlitz County nursing home that became the county’s first long-term care facility with an infection, heath officials reported Sunday.

As part of routine statewide investigation, health officials tested 97 staff and residents of the nursing home and found only one positive result, an administrator who is said to have had no contact with residents. Only one more test result was pending late Sunday afternoon, according to Ralph Herrera, spokesman for the Cowlitz COVID-19 Management Team.

The employee has not had contact with residents, and “health officials believe the risk of infection to staff and residents in low,” according to a statement the IMT released Saturday.

Neither the name of the employee nor the nursing home was disclosed. Nor was the gender of the person involved.

The case is the first known infection relating to a Cowlitz County long-term care facility, a fact that likely is a major reason the county still has not had a COVID death among its now 102 cases. About 70 of those people is now considered cured.