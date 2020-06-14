Testing reveals no new virus cases at nursing home; one test still pending

With only one test result pending, no further coronavirus cases have been discovered at a Cowlitz County nursing home that became the county’s first long-term care facility with an infection, heath officials reported Sunday.
As part of routine statewide investigation, health officials tested 97 staff and residents of the nursing home and found only one positive result, an administrator who is said to have had no contact with residents. Only one more test result was pending late Sunday afternoon, according to Ralph Herrera, spokesman for the Cowlitz COVID-19 Management Team.
The employee has not had contact with residents, and “health officials believe the risk of infection to staff and residents in low,” according to a statement the IMT released Saturday.
Neither the name of the employee nor the nursing home was disclosed. Nor was the gender of the person involved.
The case is the first known infection relating to a Cowlitz County long-term care facility, a fact that likely is a major reason the county still has not had a COVID death among its now 102 cases. About 70 of those people is now considered cured.
Just under 90% of the 1,204 Washington deaths attributed to coronavirus have been people aged 60 or older, and 51% have been among people age 80 and above, the state Health Department reported Saturday.
Close contacts of the infected nursing home employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.
The new case capped a bad week of coronavirus news for the county, which saw its total COVID-19 infections increase by about a third. A quarter of the cases were reported this week, just as the county was about to apply for phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen and revive the economy.
The county went to phase 2 of Inslee’s reopening plan three weeks ago, but last week’s surge in cases prompted health officials to put off its application to move to phase 3 until at least early this coming week.
