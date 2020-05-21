Terry-Taylor-Northlake neighborhood garage sale canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local bargain shoppers will have to wait a year to scout for deals at Longview's most popular garage sale.

Organizers of the Terry-Taylor-Northlake garage sale announced in a Facebook post Thursday that the 2020 event is canceled. It joins the long list of iconic Cowlitz County summer events — including the county fair, Go 4th Festival, Squirrel Fest and Lower Columbia Corvettes Bow-Tie Bash car show — that have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

Usually held on the first Saturday in August, the garage sale draws an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 shoppers. Residents in the neighborhood have hosted the sale annually since 1980.

Though it's likely a safety precaution for COVID-19, organizers did not say why they'd canceled the event. They could not be reached for comment Thursday.

"I love the sale every summer but I appreciate them choosing to protect people. I’ll be there next year!" one woman commented on the post.

"This will be the first time in 18 years I have missed this sale," another woman wrote.

