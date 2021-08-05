Terry/Taylor/Northlake Garage Sale launches Saturday

“I like seeing all the people that come through,” Delmar said. “I also just want to get rid of all this stuff and be done with it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Laura Powers has been helping organize the annual garage sale since moving into the neighborhood in 2014. The sale has turned into a family get-together for the Powerses and their out-of-town relatives. In years when the Powerses do not have much to sell, their friends and family members bring in their own items.

The garage sale was canceled for the first time last year because of COVID-19. Powers said holding the outdoor, communal sale this year will be a return to normalcy and could offer an especially impressive slate.

“We had a year of stuff they didn’t get rid of, a year of kids growing up and outgrowing things. There’s the potential for a lot more activity and new material,” Powers said.

Among the residents of the three streets and the items brought from across town, the variety of items available at Terry/Taylor/Northlake can be staggering. Perkins said in past years, his family sold everything from baby clothes to a boat during the garage sale. Delmar said she set up benches in the past to give visitors a chance to sit down while perusing the neighborhood.