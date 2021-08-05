Terry/Taylor/Northlake Garage Sale launches Saturday

Attention shoppers: A long-running community garage sale is returning to Longview this weekend.
The 40th annual Terry/Taylor/Northlake Garage Sale will be held Saturday in the neighborhood north of Ocean Beach Highway around Terry, Taylor and Northlake avenues. The event likely will bring thousands of visitors from across Washington to the neighborhood to look through the secondhand goods offered by more than 100 residents of the three streets.
“In full swing, it’s like the state fair,” said Shawn Perkins, who has lived in the Northlake neighborhood for 19 years. “There are thousands of people walking around and food carts and music playing. You see the full cast of characters from Longview.”
Jo Delmar began setting up her clothes and tables for the sale Thursday afternoon. Delmar, along with her friend, Marilyn, and her relatives spent the afternoon setting up more than a dozen tables in the driveway with boxes of assorted items and hanging clothes under a temporary tent.
Delmar has been living on Terry Avenue for the last five years, but has been a frequent buyer and seller at garage sales and thrift stores for much longer. Delmar said she moved away from buying new items in recent years and was hoping this year’s garage sale would do a lot to empty a collection she gathered from previous sales and relatives who’ve moved away.
“I like seeing all the people that come through,” Delmar said. “I also just want to get rid of all this stuff and be done with it.”
Laura Powers has been helping organize the annual garage sale since moving into the neighborhood in 2014. The sale has turned into a family get-together for the Powerses and their out-of-town relatives. In years when the Powerses do not have much to sell, their friends and family members bring in their own items.
The garage sale was canceled for the first time last year because of COVID-19. Powers said holding the outdoor, communal sale this year will be a return to normalcy and could offer an especially impressive slate.
“We had a year of stuff they didn’t get rid of, a year of kids growing up and outgrowing things. There’s the potential for a lot more activity and new material,” Powers said.
Among the residents of the three streets and the items brought from across town, the variety of items available at Terry/Taylor/Northlake can be staggering. Perkins said in past years, his family sold everything from baby clothes to a boat during the garage sale. Delmar said she set up benches in the past to give visitors a chance to sit down while perusing the neighborhood.
Nonprofits and food vendors frequently attend the garage sale as well. Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso will have a stand on Taylor Avenue selling elephant ears.
The Kelso Garden Club will be selling plants, grown and provided by multiple members, outside a home on Northlake Avenue. Garden club president Sarah Koss said the club decided to try selling at the garage sale for the first time this year after they were unable to sell at their normal spot during the Cowlitz County Fair.
“For people who like thrifting, it’s like a little paradise,” Koss said.