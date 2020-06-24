Terry Miller, legendary R.A. Long athelete, dies at 72

By his senior year, Miller was averaging around 24 to 26 points per game, Call said, despite 8-minute quarters and no three-point line. The game was fast-paced and mobile back then, Call said, and Miller loved it.

“He could see the court, and he knew exactly what was going on with every player,” Call said. “He had a great outside shot, but he could also drive. He was probably 5’9”, 5’10” at the time, and he’d go in there against 6’5”s. He wouldn’t hesitate at all. He was fearless. He knew what he was doing at at all times on the court.”

Miller also competed in track and golf at R.A. Long, and he was a safety and backup quarterback on the league champion football team in 1965.

After high school, Miller went on to Linfield college and was a three-year basketball starter who led the Wildcats into the national tournament during his junior and senior campaigns. He was named the Cowlitz County Athlete of the Year in 1968.

Miller was no slouch off the court, and he loved activities from fishing to clam digging to tennis.

Miller’s intuition let him win even in seemingly impossible situations, Fisher said: “He was just able to find a way.” And he never complained, no matter the circumstances, his daughter Lori Miller said.