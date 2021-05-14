'Tens of thousands' may owe money back to state for unemployment payments

The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that as of March 15, states identified more than $3.6 billion in overpayments to those who received benefits through the federal government's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program established by the CARES Act in March 2020.

The program offers unemployment benefits for workers who normally wouldn’t meet benefit qualifications, like those who work part-time.

Computer responses

Fauver said he hasn't been able to reach the state unemployment office to get an explanation for why he owes the back payment.

Demerice couldn't speak about Fauver's specific case but said in general losing transportation is not a valid reason to receive unemployment checks because without a way to get to jobs, filers wouldn't be able to meet the unemployment requirement to be "ready and available for work."

Demerice said when people file claims at secure.esd.wa.gov, one of four computer responses is assigned to the claim: qualified, not qualified, probably qualified or probably not qualified. Those who are not qualified or lean toward not qualified will not receive checks, while the others do.