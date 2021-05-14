'Tens of thousands' may owe money back to state for unemployment payments

Almost a year after John Fauver received his last unemployment benefit in 2020, Washington officials requested back nearly $6,000 in overpayments.
The Longview man's claim initially was accepted and renewed for seven months after he lost his job at a Centralia radio station because his car broke down and he couldn’t make the roughly hour-long drive to work.
After additional review, the state said that’s not a valid reason to receive unemployment and requested back about 4% of the benefits he received.
Washington State Public Affairs Director Nick Demerice said the state’s computer system can grant unemployment benefits to applicants before an official reviews the information to ensure filers who likely should receive unemployment checks don’t wait.
The ability to receive payments before a final review left 55,000 Washingtonians with unemployment overpayments in March. Demerice said tens of thousands of people have yet to contact the office to clear up the deficit or error.
Some filers may have received overpayment requests because they didn’t correctly provide eligibility information, like a copy of their driver’s license, Demerice said.
In March, the U.S. National Guard helped the office contact people who received overpayment notices.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that as of March 15, states identified more than $3.6 billion in overpayments to those who received benefits through the federal government's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program established by the CARES Act in March 2020.
Open positions are taking longer to fill today in Cowlitz County than before the pandemic. Businesses blame increased unemployment benefits, but a less familiar program through the state's unemployment office can help maintain workers and wages.
The program offers unemployment benefits for workers who normally wouldn’t meet benefit qualifications, like those who work part-time.
Computer responses
Fauver said he hasn't been able to reach the state unemployment office to get an explanation for why he owes the back payment.
Demerice couldn't speak about Fauver's specific case but said in general losing transportation is not a valid reason to receive unemployment checks because without a way to get to jobs, filers wouldn't be able to meet the unemployment requirement to be "ready and available for work."
Demerice said when people file claims at secure.esd.wa.gov, one of four computer responses is assigned to the claim: qualified, not qualified, probably qualified or probably not qualified. Those who are not qualified or lean toward not qualified will not receive checks, while the others do.
A more detailed review by a person later can reveal that filers who landed in the "probably qualified" category actually are not approved for benefits.
Some filers may give explanations in the notes section that doesn't meet eligibility requirements, or former employers might provide contrasting information, like saying workers were fired instead of laid off.
Repayment plans
Fauver got his radio station job back last fall, but repaying the $6,000 state debt still seems impossible, he said.
“I live paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “How do I pay them and pay my bills? Am I going to survive?"
Demerice said the state can provide “generous repayment plans” as low as $10 a month.
The COVID-19 pandemic poses a two-part problem for Longview resident Shawn Marie Higgins.
He said the state will not garnish wages at this time, but the federal government could collect back pay through tax returns.
Those who owe the state and are still receiving unemployment benefits may have the deficiency taken from their checks, Demerice said. He also said extreme hardship cases may have overpayments waived entirely.
New claims
Cowlitz County, like the rest of the state, saw an increase in initial unemployment claims filed the week of May 2. Initial claims are filed when someone first starts the process to receive unemployment.
Cowlitz County initial claims increased 62% to 339 May 2 from the week prior. The number of initial claims through the state jumped about 6,000 during the same time period.
However, compared to last year, initial claims are dropping. Cowlitz County had more than 4,400 fewer annual initial claims in April 2021 compared to the same period in April 2020, an 83% decline.
The county's unemployment rate has stayed the same over the last two months at around 7%.
Federal funds are providing a safety net for thousands of Cowlitz County residents, as other benefits — usually covered by the state — come to…