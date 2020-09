Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The SR 432/SR 411 (Tennant Way and Third Avenue) off-ramp will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, and reopen at 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, while road crews install stormwater pipe. The ramp also is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4.