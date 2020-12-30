Teenage driver in Holcomb Road crash booked for vehicular assault

The teenage driver in Tuesday's crash on Holcomb Road has been booked into Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention on four counts of vehicular assault after the crash left four other teens with serious injuries.

According to a press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to the rollover crash just after 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso.

The found a black Mazda sedan that had left the road, hit two stumps and flipped multiple times before and coming to rest against a parked vehicle in a residential driveway and catching fire. Several of the five teenagers were ejected from the vehicle.

Two of the teenagers in critical condition were flown on Lifeflight to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Three others, including the driver, were taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Longview, the press release said.

According to the press release, the car's occupants ranged in age from 13 to 16 years old. One passenger suffered skull fractures and other injuries, another suffered fractured vertebrae and other injuries. Two other passengers suffered injuries including fractures, bruised lungs and lacerations.

The 16-year-old Castle Rock driver was treated for minor injuries and then booked into Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention, the press release said. Before crashing, the vehicle was seen driving "at a high rate of speed in the 35 MPH residential area."

