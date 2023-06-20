Summer is here, and keeping teenagers entertained and engaged can be a challenge.

The summer reading program at the Longview Public Library runs through Aug. 12, and according to a press release, has been offering programs to teens for decades.

Whether your teen enjoys curling up with a book at home or attending events at the library, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

The summer reading program provides activities for middle and high school students, and they are all free and open to youth without any registration required.

Teen Thursdays : Tie Dye Shirts, June 22 at 3 p.m.

: Tie Dye Shirts, June 22 at 3 p.m. Rainbow Community : June 26 and July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

: June 26 and July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. Evergreen Teen Book Club : July 6 and Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. (Sign up required to receive the books.)

: July 6 and Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. (Sign up required to receive the books.) Teen Thursdays : Movie on July 13 at 3 p.m.

: Movie on July 13 at 3 p.m. Teen Thursdays : 3D Printing on July 20 at 3 p.m.

: 3D Printing on July 20 at 3 p.m. Puzzle Competition and Puzzle Swap : July 22 at 1 p.m.

: July 22 at 1 p.m. Summer Picnic with Mo Phillips : July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

: July 25 at 5:30 p.m. Teen Thursdays : Open Mic, July 27 at 3 p.m.

: Open Mic, July 27 at 3 p.m. Teen Bookapalooza: Aug. 10 at 3 p.m.

To participate in the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, “All Together Now,” sign up to log your daily reading. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn about library events and activities throughout the summer while earning prizes.

For more information about this program, call 360-442-5300, or visit longviewlibrary.org.