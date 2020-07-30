Teen may face trial in adult court for fatal hit-and-run case

He said it also will take solme time to evaluate evidence from Snook’s vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, Snook was part of a group of people camping at the rock pit. Other campers reported that he was drinking rum and smoking “dabbs” of marijuana throughout the night.

Around 4 a.m. Snook got into an argument with Gage Wilson, another camper, and was told to leave the camp area by Wilson’s friends.

At least two witnesses told police that Snook got into his car and drove through the group of people standing near it several times, according to the statement.

“Where Kyle’s vehicle was parked there were no other vehicles or people behind his car, but there was a group of people standing in front and along the sides of his vehicle. … witnesses told me they saw Kyle drive forward into the crowd striking Tyson Ellis and Alex Jacks,” the statement says.

Ellis, 19, went under the car and was run over. Jacks, 23, was thrown over the hood of the car, and he hit his head on the windshield, according to the statement. Both were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. A hospital spokesperson told TDN that Ellis and Jacks have been discharged.