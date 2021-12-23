TDN's Letters to Santa promotion brings cheer to three children

Santa Claus came early to Longview and the Christmas spirit was bustling at a toy store in the Merk building Wednesday.

Three lucky winners were selected from the submissions in The Daily News' Letters to Santa promotion. The winner of each age group won a $500 shopping spree at Hopscotch Toys.

Six-year-old Reece, seven-year-old Sydney and 12-year-old Adella each filled up armload after armload of new toys for themselves and for others.

Reece received some help from her brother and sister, who jumped in on the spree; and the other two children also picked out gifts for family and friends.

"This is our second year doing this," said Daily News Regional President Dave Cuddihy.

"These kids showed such great Christmas spirit. I truly hope today makes this an all-time great Christmas for each of them."

The Letters to Santa promotion was sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union and Koelsch Senior Communities, who had Diane Craft on hand to join in on the festivities.

Look for the supplement featuring the winning letters and many more children's letters in the Christmas Eve edition of The Daily News.

