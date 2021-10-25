TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found on Pioneer Lions Island on Monday

TDN’s Great Pumpkin has been found. Rainier resident Carrie Hurley pulled it out of a bush on the Pioneer Lions Island at Lake Sacajawea on Monday morning during a break in the rain.

“I knew last night” where it was, she said. “It kept me awake.”

Hurley said the last two clues about being surrounded by water and hearing bells sealed the deal for her, but she was on the lookout for a real pumpkin, not a plastic one.

“I had even brought a bag to put it in,” she said, not knowing how big it might be. “I was looking under bushes and then it was right there.”

Last year, Hurley was close to victory, too. She said she figured out last year’s pumpkin was hidden at Roy Morse Park, but decided to wait until the morning to go looking for it. By the next morning, someone else had found the prize.

This year, she got up, called her mom and told her she was going to get the pumpkin. She took her dog and went for a walk on the island, prepared for any weather.

“I thought nobody would be out looking for it today, because it’s so miserable,” Hurley said.