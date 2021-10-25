 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found on Pioneer Lions Island on Monday
0 comments
editor's pick top story

TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found on Pioneer Lions Island on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Great Pumpkin

Rainier resident Carrie Hurley, right, poses with Dave Cuddihy, regional president of Lee Enterprise publications in Oregon and Washington, including The Daily News, after she found TDN's "Great Pumpkin" on Monday.

 Marissa Heffernan

TDN’s Great Pumpkin has been found. Rainier resident Carrie Hurley pulled it out of a bush on the Pioneer Lions Island at Lake Sacajawea on Monday morning during a break in the rain.

“I knew last night” where it was, she said. “It kept me awake.”

Hurley said the last two clues about being surrounded by water and hearing bells sealed the deal for her, but she was on the lookout for a real pumpkin, not a plastic one.

TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found at Roy Morse Park

“I had even brought a bag to put it in,” she said, not knowing how big it might be. “I was looking under bushes and then it was right there.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year, Hurley was close to victory, too. She said she figured out last year’s pumpkin was hidden at Roy Morse Park, but decided to wait until the morning to go looking for it. By the next morning, someone else had found the prize.

This year, she got up, called her mom and told her she was going to get the pumpkin. She took her dog and went for a walk on the island, prepared for any weather.

“I thought nobody would be out looking for it today, because it’s so miserable,” Hurley said.

TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found

Hurley plans to use the $500 prize to buy some Christmas gifts and to get her dog a treat, because “she helped me find it and deserves a present.”

The rest of the money she plans to save for emergencies, she said, as she’s been living out of her van for eight years while waiting on a housing list.

“To get this around the holidays, it really helps,” Hurley said, and she plans to spend it locally so the money stays in town.

Great Pumpkin Clues

1. Fall has come and so have I. Get ready to make some pumpkin pie!

2. Hey there kids, not to scare ya, I’m within The Daily News coverage area

3. Don’t go looking in every space, I’m always in a public place.

4. Although orange is my favorite color, sometimes you need some camouflage cover. (This year’s pumpkin is not orange)

5. To find the bounty, stick to Washman of Longview’s county. (Cowlitz)

6. Make a plan, it’s time to get moving and find where I am. (In reference to being in the planned city of Longview)

7. There are bodies of water all around. Which one I’m near I’ll never tell. (Surrounded by water on Pioneer Lion’s Island)

8. If you listen really well, you might hear some sort of bell. (The bells at nearby Longview Community Church)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudanese man in NYC unable to talk to family

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News