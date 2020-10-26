TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found at Roy Morse Park

The Daily News "Great Pumpkin" was found Sunday morning and turned in Monday by Longview resident Jaykob Wood for a $500 prize.
Wood said he found the small plastic pumpkin tucked in some plants at the base of a tree in Roy Morse Park at about 10 a.m. Sunday.
After losing his job earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said he had plenty of time to devote to the pumpkin hunt.
"The more the clues narrowed down, the more I realized it was in Longview, so I couldn't not look for it," he said.
Wood said he narrowed down his search to three public parks in West Longview after the last few clues indicating the pumpkin was on public property within the county, to the west and in Longview. After striking out at John Null Park on Pacific Way, Wood said he went to Roy Morse Park off Ocean Beach Highway. He said he had a feeling the pumpkin would be there after seeing the power lines and electrical poles at the park.
A ditch with water running through the park lined up with another clue, he said. Wood said he looked around landmarks in the park and almost gave up after slipping in two piles of dog poop. But he soon found the pumpkin hidden in a vine-like plant wrapped around a tree.
Wood said he has hunted for the pumpkin the last two years because he loves "the thrill of the chase" and getting out into the community.
Wood said he was on a "wild goose chase" last year, but said he had fun walking through historic cemeteries and learning more about the area. The experience got him excited for this year's hunt, he said.
Wood said he thought this year's clues were easier to follow, but he didn't see anyone out hunting at Roy Morse Park when he found the pumpkin.
He said while he'll use most of the money for basics like groceries and vehicle registration, Wood plans to carve out some for a nice meal with someone special. Wood said he hopes the contests continue.
"I love this," he said. "I love that the paper puts this on. It gets people out into the community."
