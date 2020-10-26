 Skip to main content
TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found at Roy Morse Park
TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found at Roy Morse Park

TDN 'Great Pumpkin' winner

Longview resident Jaykob Wood, right, poses with David Cuddihy, TDN general manager, after finding TDN's "Great Pumpkin" Sunday morning. 

 The Daily News

The Daily News "Great Pumpkin" was found Sunday morning and turned in Monday by Longview resident Jaykob Wood for a $500 prize. 

Wood said he found the small plastic pumpkin tucked in some plants at the base of a tree in Roy Morse Park at about 10 a.m. Sunday. 

After losing his job earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said he had plenty of time to devote to the pumpkin hunt.

"The more the clues narrowed down, the more I realized it was in Longview, so I couldn't not look for it," he said. 

Wood said he narrowed down his search to three public parks in West Longview after the last few clues indicating the pumpkin was on public property within the county, to the west and in Longview. After striking out at John Null Park on Pacific Way, Wood said he went to Roy Morse Park off Ocean Beach Highway. He said he had a feeling the pumpkin would be there after seeing the power lines and electrical poles at the park. 

A ditch with water running through the park lined up with another clue, he said. Wood said he looked around landmarks in the park and almost gave up after slipping in two piles of dog poop. But he soon found the pumpkin hidden in a vine-like plant wrapped around a tree. 

Wood said he has hunted for the pumpkin the last two years because he loves "the thrill of the chase" and getting out into the community.

Wood said he was on a "wild goose chase" last year, but said he had fun walking through historic cemeteries and learning more about the area. The experience got him excited for this year's hunt, he said. 

Wood said he thought this year's clues were easier to follow, but he didn't see anyone out hunting at Roy Morse Park when he found the pumpkin. 

He said while he'll use most of the money for basics like groceries and vehicle registration, Wood plans to carve out some for a nice meal with someone special. Wood said he hopes the contests continue. 

"I love this," he said. "I love that the paper puts this on. It gets people out into the community." 

Pumpkin clues and their meanings

Clue 1: Fall is come, and so have I. Get ready to make some pumpkin time!

Just one that announces get ready. Time to search.

Clue 2: Everyone look, bring the kids! But I'm only where TDN is.

The pumpkin will only be hidden in the TDN circulation area.

Clue 3: Don't go in your neighbor's yard. I'm only on public property.

The pumpkin is only in legal areas to travel without breaking trespassing laws.

Clue 4: I do love pink, and purple too. But orange is my most favored hue.

The pumpkin will be orange, of course!

Clue 5: Search on high, or on low, but I'll only be where my girth will go.

No matter how big or small it is, it will be only where it can fit.

Clue 6: I know you want to find the bounty, so stick to the boundaries of Washman's county.

Washman's is located in Cowlitz County. 

Clue 7: I'm close enough to water to feel know the thrill but not enough to feel the chill.

The slough is next to the tree the pumpkin is located under.

Clue 8: Head west, west! The view near here is supposedly the best. 

The view from the housing on Mount Solo is supposed to be beautiful.

Clue 9: I know you like pumpkin pie, but no need to electrify.

Because of the power lines.

Clue 10: If you're not looking in Longview, you're behind the race. Time to put on your hunting face!

Just to make sure they're in Longview. THIS LED TO THE WINNER.

Clue 11: No, you won't smell any spice, but get on the path and you'll get it right.

A play on pumpkin spice to get them on the path to the tree

Clue 12: Great deli to the left, pizza to the right. Time to go solo.

From Ocean Beach Highway, you could go to Papa Pete's (right) or to Bakers Corner (right). Turn on Mt. Solo Road. 

Clue 13: Branches above me, soft dirt below. Don't go high, time to look low.

The pumpkin is on the ground. 

Oct. 30 GPS coordinates: 46.1651 -123.0113

