TDN's 'Great Pumpkin' found at Roy Morse Park

The Daily News "Great Pumpkin" was found Sunday morning and turned in Monday by Longview resident Jaykob Wood for a $500 prize.

Wood said he found the small plastic pumpkin tucked in some plants at the base of a tree in Roy Morse Park at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

After losing his job earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said he had plenty of time to devote to the pumpkin hunt.

"The more the clues narrowed down, the more I realized it was in Longview, so I couldn't not look for it," he said.

Wood said he narrowed down his search to three public parks in West Longview after the last few clues indicating the pumpkin was on public property within the county, to the west and in Longview. After striking out at John Null Park on Pacific Way, Wood said he went to Roy Morse Park off Ocean Beach Highway. He said he had a feeling the pumpkin would be there after seeing the power lines and electrical poles at the park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A ditch with water running through the park lined up with another clue, he said. Wood said he looked around landmarks in the park and almost gave up after slipping in two piles of dog poop. But he soon found the pumpkin hidden in a vine-like plant wrapped around a tree.