TDN to get share publisher, get new GM under corporate restructuring

Lee Enterprises, the owner of The Daily News and dozens of other newspapers across the nation, announced Tuesday that former Eugene, Oregon, publisher Shanna S. Cannon will become the regional publisher of its publications in Oregon and Washington.
Cannon will oversee digital and print operations of The Daily News in Longview; the Democrat-Herald in Albany, Oregon; the Gazette-Times in Corvallis, Oregon; in addition to associated weekly and niche publications in the markets.
Also joining Lee is David Cuddihy, who will be general manager and advertising director in Longview.
Longview Publisher David Thornberry and Albany and Corvallis Publisher Jeff Precourt have left the company, Lee announced.
“Shanna Cannon is an innovative leader dedicated to helping local businesses thrive and readers stay connected to the communities we serve,” Cathy Hughes, Lee Tier 3 Group Publisher, said in a press release. “Her knowledge of the Northwest region is an added benefit, making her ideally suited to lead our efforts in Albany, Corvallis and Longview.”
Most recently, Cannon was publisher of the Register-Guard in Eugene. Her career also includes President of the Ventura County Star in Ventura, California, and President and Chief Revenue Officer of the Record Searchlight in Redding, California. She was President and Publisher of Kauai Publishing Co. in Kauai, Hawaii, from 2003 to 2006.
“I have spent my career in community newspapers focused on making connections with our audience, our advertisers, and our brand,” Cannon said in the press release. “Strong, fact-based journalism and local support have never been more important. I am excited to join the teams in Albany, Corvallis and Longview as we continue to serve these communities.”
Cannon’s past community service includes the Board of Directors of the Oregon Newspapers Publishers Association, the Advisory Board of Technology Associations of Oregon, and the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Corporation in Ventura, California.
“We are also thrilled to have David Cuddihy join our team in Longview where he’ll serve as general manager and advertising director,” Hughes added. “David will dedicate his time and advertising expertise to helping local businesses succeed.”
Most recently, Cuddihy was the general manager and advertising director of the Santa Maria Times in Santa Maria, California.
Lee is leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets across the U.S.
