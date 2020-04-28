TDN to get share publisher, get new GM under corporate restructuring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lee Enterprises, the owner of The Daily News and dozens of other newspapers across the nation, announced Tuesday that former Eugene, Oregon, publisher Shanna S. Cannon will become the regional publisher of its publications in Oregon and Washington.

Cannon will oversee digital and print operations of The Daily News in Longview; the Democrat-Herald in Albany, Oregon; the Gazette-Times in Corvallis, Oregon; in addition to associated weekly and niche publications in the markets.

Also joining Lee is David Cuddihy, who will be general manager and advertising director in Longview.

Longview Publisher David Thornberry and Albany and Corvallis Publisher Jeff Precourt have left the company, Lee announced.

“Shanna Cannon is an innovative leader dedicated to helping local businesses thrive and readers stay connected to the communities we serve,” Cathy Hughes, Lee Tier 3 Group Publisher, said in a press release. “Her knowledge of the Northwest region is an added benefit, making her ideally suited to lead our efforts in Albany, Corvallis and Longview.”