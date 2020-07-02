You are the owner of this article.
TDN seeks stories on stay-at-home improvement projects
TDN seeks stories on stay-at-home improvement projects

Have you taken to do-it-yourself home improvement projects during  COVID stay-at-home orders? The Daily News wants to hear from you for a story.

Whether you've redone your bathroom, built a vegetable garden outside or given your home a new splash of paint, we want to hear about it.

Please reach out to reporter Alex Bruell at alex.bruell@tdn.com to share your story. Include your name and a phone number where you can be reached for a follow-up interview.

