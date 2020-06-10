You are the owner of this article.
TDN seeks stories from current, recovered COVID-19 patients
TDN seeks stories from current, recovered COVID-19 patients

Are you a Cowlitz County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19?

The Daily News wants to talk to you for a story about local residents who have recovered from the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Cowlitz County had 94 COVID-19 cases, with 67 of those patients recovered. 

To share your experience, please contact reporter Katie Fairbanks at 406-224-0460 or kfairbanks@tdn.com

