TDN seeks stories from current, recovered COVID-19 patients

Are you a Cowlitz County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19?
The Daily News wants to talk to you for a story about local residents who have recovered from the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Cowlitz County had 94 COVID-19 cases, with 67 of those patients recovered.
To share your experience, please contact reporter Katie Fairbanks at 406-224-0460 or kfairbanks@tdn.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.