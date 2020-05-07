You are the owner of this article.
TDN seeks stories from assisted living residents, families amid COVID
TDN seeks stories from assisted living residents, families amid COVID

Are you a resident of an assisted living facility or nursing home in Cowlitz County? Do you have a loved one who is a resident of a local facility? 

The Daily News wants to hear your stories of how your concerns and how you and your loved ones are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. 

Although there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County long-term care facilities, across the state the facilities have been linked to more than 60% of virus deaths, according to the Department of Health. 

To share your experiences, please contact reporter Katie Fairbanks at 406-224-0460 or kfairbanks@tdn.com.

