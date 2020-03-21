You are the owner of this article.
TDN seeks stories about coronavirus-related unemployment
Have you recently lost your job due to coronavirus-related work changes? The Daily News wants to hear your story. 

As businesses and the economy slow under state-mandated precautions to reduce the spread of the disease nationwide, millions of workers are at risk of temporarily losing their jobs.

The Washington State Employment Security Department expanded its unemployment insurance rules to address concerns about potential widespread job loss. Since then, the agency has received a "tremendous spike in demand for the program," according to a news release. 

To share your experience with coronavirus-related unemployment, please contact reporter Mallory Gruben at 970-597-0308 or mallory.gruben@tdn.com.

