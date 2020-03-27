TDN seeks reader tips on fighting cabin fever

Are you suffering from “cabin fever” as the governor’s order to stay at home stretches on?

We’d like to hear about what you’re doing to stay healthy and entertained during this period of enforced isolation caused by the coronavirus.

What’s hardest thing about the isolation? What do you miss most? What are you doing to stay alert and happy and combat boredom? How are you putting the time to good use? For those of you with school-aged children, how well are your kids taking to online learning? Are you reconnecting with friends of family through social media?

You get the idea. Any of your thoughts about living with this outbreak would be appreciated.

So please send your thoughts to TDN reporter Alex Bruell. Email alex.bruell@tdn.com and include your name, city of residence and a way to contact you.

