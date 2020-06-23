TDN seeking stories from COVID-19 patients

Are you a Cowlitz County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19?
The Daily News wants to talk to you for a story about local residents who have recovered from the coronavirus or have recently tested positive. As of Tuesday, Cowlitz County had 152 COVID-19 cases, with 71 of those patients recovered.
To share your experience, please contact reporter Katie Fairbanks at 406-224-0460 or kfairbanks@tdn.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
