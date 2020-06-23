You are the owner of this article.
TDN seeking stories from COVID-19 patients
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Are you a Cowlitz County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19?

The Daily News wants to talk to you for a story about local residents who have recovered from the coronavirus or have recently tested positive. As of Tuesday, Cowlitz County had 152 COVID-19 cases, with 71 of those patients recovered.

To share your experience, please contact reporter Katie Fairbanks at 406-224-0460 or kfairbanks@tdn.com.

