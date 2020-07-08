You are the owner of this article.
TDN seeking comment on release of COVID-19 case information
TDN seeking comment on release of COVID-19 case information

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Do you think more information about the origins and spread of COVID-19 cases should be released to the public?

When releasing information about a communicable disease like COVID-19, public health balances the public’s right to know with an individual’s right to privacy and compliance with the law.

We’d like to hear what you think about how much information should be made public about the cases, such as if they are linked to a certain location.

To share your thoughts, please contact reporter Katie Fairbanks at 406-224-0460 or kfairbanks@tdn.com.

