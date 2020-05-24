TDN reporter says farewell, thanks community for 3 years

After working so hard to embed myself throughout this community, it is difficult to suddenly uproot these connections.

The hardest part will be leaving my TDN family. I didn’t know anyone in Washington or Oregon when I moved here, but my colleagues quickly adopted me. One even let me sleep on her couch during my first week when my new apartment came with a surprise flea infestation.

Andre Stepankowsky, TDN city editor, made me feel at home. He and his family invited me to Thanksgiving dinners so I wouldn’t be alone. He gave me advice on how to fix my car. And he guided me into the journalist I am today. Andre is the heartbeat of TDN and I owe him everything.

As journalists, we often try to keep our mouths shut in public. So let me say what my friends at TDN cannot: They work harder than anyone I know. They stay late at night meetings. They sacrifice Saturdays to take turns covering the news. They work through lunch breaks. They’re hard on themselves when they get things wrong. They’ve had to develop thick skins over time, but still are sensitive to hurtful comments. And they are some of the funniest people around.

I am so grateful for the time I’ve got to spend in this community. I’m sad to leave but I will be watching Cowlitz County from afar and wishing you all much success.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.