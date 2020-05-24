TDN reporter says farewell, thanks community for 3 years

Dear readers,
Thank you for the past three years.
Friday was my last day as a reporter with The Daily News. After careful consideration, I’ve accepted an investigative reporting position covering coronavirus response and recovery for a nonprofit news outlet in Maine called Pine Tree Watch.
While I’m excited for this new challenge, leaving Cowlitz County will be bittersweet. When I moved here from Minnesota three years ago, I was shy and wide-eyed. This community welcomed me with warmth and kindness.
And, in many ways, this community has taught me everything I know as a journalist.
TDN was my first job out of college. I knew how to string together some words, but I quickly realized that I knew nothing about budgets or bonds; culverts or ports; Mount St. Helens or Squirrel Fests.
I didn’t know the local newspaper could be a place for neighbors to cheer each other’s success or for families to grieve a lost one.
I didn’t know that my integrity would be questioned by some who didn’t like what they read. But I also didn’t know that the kind and supportive voices would far outweigh the loud yet few negative ones. I’ve always tried to be thorough and fair in everything I wrote.
So many people in this community have taken time to teach me about their jobs and their lives — from city council members, city officials and state legislators to parks employees, business owners and people I’ve stopped on the street at various events. I’m sincerely grateful to all of them.
After working so hard to embed myself throughout this community, it is difficult to suddenly uproot these connections.
The hardest part will be leaving my TDN family. I didn’t know anyone in Washington or Oregon when I moved here, but my colleagues quickly adopted me. One even let me sleep on her couch during my first week when my new apartment came with a surprise flea infestation.
Andre Stepankowsky, TDN city editor, made me feel at home. He and his family invited me to Thanksgiving dinners so I wouldn’t be alone. He gave me advice on how to fix my car. And he guided me into the journalist I am today. Andre is the heartbeat of TDN and I owe him everything.
As journalists, we often try to keep our mouths shut in public. So let me say what my friends at TDN cannot: They work harder than anyone I know. They stay late at night meetings. They sacrifice Saturdays to take turns covering the news. They work through lunch breaks. They’re hard on themselves when they get things wrong. They’ve had to develop thick skins over time, but still are sensitive to hurtful comments. And they are some of the funniest people around.
I am so grateful for the time I’ve got to spend in this community. I’m sad to leave but I will be watching Cowlitz County from afar and wishing you all much success.
