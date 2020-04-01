TDN, parent company order furloughs

Due to declines in revenue related to the coronavirus, The Daily News and all other newspapers owned by Iowa-based Lee Enterprises have instituted an employee furlough equal to two weeks' pay in the period from April 1 through June 30.

Lee executives are taking a 20% pay cut, company President Kevin Mobray announced.

The Daily News will continue to publish as always. Most of the staff has been working from home for more than two weeks to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.

In a letter to Lee employees, Mobray said the pandemic "is an unprecedented series of events. Its impact is widespread, touching everyone and dramatically altering our way of life. It’s also having a profound impact on our business – a business that depends on serving our readers, our advertisers, and our communities."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I’m proud of the way we have met this challenge as a company; for the swift action and incredible response to a shifting workplace in this time of uncertainty. We’ve come together, and we’ll continue to require each other’s support in the weeks and months ahead," Mobray wrote.