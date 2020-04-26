TDN offers marketing, advertising grant to local businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. That is why we are excited to announce our Local Grant Program, which is meant to help local businesses double the impact of their marketing through a matching advertising and marketing grant.

As the foremost leader in local news and advertising we have worked with local businesses during the best of times. We want to continue supporting them through these difficult times.

We are accepting applications now for the months of April, May and June. This grant applies to our full suite of print and digital marketing products. This includes print ads, digital display ads, and agency products such as web design and social media management.

To apply, please fill out the application form linked below and tell us about your marketing goals and challenges. Within 48 business hours, we will review your application and one of our expert strategists will contact you with next steps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0