TDN local business grants available through June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As many businesses begin to re-open under Phase 2 of the governor’s plan, The Daily News would like to invite all locally owned businesses affected by the closures to apply for our Local Marketing Grant program.

Since we started the program about a month ago, we have awarded matching grants to a number of local businesses. For every dollar of advertising they purchase, we’ll match that with an equal amount of additional advertising. The program has enabled local business owners to power up their marketing investment and significantly extended their outreach while informing the community of their new hours, services or products.

As even more local businesses prepare for their new normal, we are here to help.

The Local Marketing Grant program enables local business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products, including local print and digital display ads in addition to our full suite of digital marketing tools through our Amplified Digital agency. This program will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.