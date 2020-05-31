TDN local business grants available through June

As many businesses begin to re-open under Phase 2 of the governor’s plan, The Daily News would like to invite all locally owned businesses affected by the closures to apply for our Local Marketing Grant program.
Since we started the program about a month ago, we have awarded matching grants to a number of local businesses. For every dollar of advertising they purchase, we’ll match that with an equal amount of additional advertising. The program has enabled local business owners to power up their marketing investment and significantly extended their outreach while informing the community of their new hours, services or products.
As even more local businesses prepare for their new normal, we are here to help.
The Local Marketing Grant program enables local business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products, including local print and digital display ads in addition to our full suite of digital marketing tools through our Amplified Digital agency. This program will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.
To apply, please fill out the application form at the website below and tell us about your marketing goals and challenges. Within 24 business hours, we will review your application and I or one of our expert strategists will contact you with next steps.
Matching grants for June will range from $250 to $15,000. Applicants may apply at https://www.tdn.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html
As the trusted source of local news and information for the communities we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in both page views and users who are accessing the content in our newspaper, tdn.com and social media channels. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our business community to get their messages out to local residents each day.
We believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic stronger and more united to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. We ask that you join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.
I encourage any business with questions on the program to reach out directly, I am glad to help and can be reached at 360-577-2505 or dcuddihy@tdn.com.
