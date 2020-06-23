You are the owner of this article.
TDN lobby to reopen
TDN lobby to reopen

The Daily News front office will reopen on Wednesday, June 24 with limited hours and sanitary/social distancing guidelines implemented.

The lobby will be open from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Also, social distancing guidelines will be in place and increased sanitary measures will be implemented for those that would like to come in for their circulation, classified and obituary needs.

For questions or more information, call 360-577-2500.

