TDN journalists win regional awards Monday night

Three TDN journalists won awards for their work in the Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest Monday night.

Police and criminal justice reporter Alex Bruell won first place in the feature writing category for his article "One valley too far: How 110 soldiers survived the Mount St. Helens eruption." The story of 46 Green Berets and 64 Army Ranger trainees escaping the volcanic blast had been largely untold for 40 years.

TDN photographer Courtney Talak won two awards Monday night: First place for general news photography for her coverage of the memorial for slain Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier, and first place for her photo essay on the remains of a Pearl Harbor Navy musician finally returning home after he died aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941.