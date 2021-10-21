TDN general manager named regional president

Current Daily News General Manager David Cuddihy has been named regional president of the Lee Enterprises' publications in Oregon and Washington.

Cuddihy replaces Shanna Cannon who is leaving the company.

"Shanna Cannon made a huge impact on these enterprises and the markets they serve in Oregon and Washington," Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Cathy Hughes said. "In the 18 months since she arrived during the height of the COVID pandemic, she has exhibited professionalism and expertise with her leadership. We will miss her, but wish her well in her next endeavors."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cuddihy will oversee the digital and print operations of the Democrat-Herald in Albany and the Gazette-Times in Corvallis along with TDN.

“Dave is an innovative and customer-focused leader with extensive knowledge of how Amplified Digital’s vast array of digital products match with advertisers’ marketing strategies,” Hughes said. “He is ideally suited to lead in this rapidly expanding digital advertising environment.”