TDN general manager named regional president

Current Daily News General Manager David Cuddihy has been named regional president of the Lee Enterprises' publications in Oregon and Washington.
Cuddihy replaces Shanna Cannon who is leaving the company.
"Shanna Cannon made a huge impact on these enterprises and the markets they serve in Oregon and Washington," Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Cathy Hughes said. "In the 18 months since she arrived during the height of the COVID pandemic, she has exhibited professionalism and expertise with her leadership. We will miss her, but wish her well in her next endeavors."
Cuddihy will oversee the digital and print operations of the Democrat-Herald in Albany and the Gazette-Times in Corvallis along with TDN.
“Dave is an innovative and customer-focused leader with extensive knowledge of how Amplified Digital’s vast array of digital products match with advertisers’ marketing strategies,” Hughes said. “He is ideally suited to lead in this rapidly expanding digital advertising environment.”
Cuddihy was named general manager in Longview in 2020. Before joining Lee, he was senior group publisher for GateHouse Media’s Missouri Lakes Group. His career also includes director of advertising for Star-News Media in Wilmington, North Carolina; regional advertising director for Hearst Connecticut Media Group; and advertising director for the Naples Daily News in Naples, Florida.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to take on this regional position,” Cuddihy said. “I look forward to working with the Mid-Valley Media team in Oregon, while also continuing to build on the great work we’re doing in Longview.”
Cuddihy is a member of the Rotary Club of Longview and has served as a director on numerous civic boards and committees. He attended Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia. He and his wife, Kayla, have one son.