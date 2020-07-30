TDN city editor Andre Stepankowsky wins lifetime achievement award

His career was bookended by both disasters and prizes, Stepankowsky said. Mount St. Helens erupted about a year after he started at TDN, and he contributed to the Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage. Now, he exits during the COVID-19 pandemic with the lifetime achievement award.

That certainly imparts a “sense of gratification,” Stepankowsky said. “But you get brought down to Earth real fast in this business.”

Still, he said he’ll miss the job. After so many years, he said journalism “sort of grows into your bones.”

While his shared Pulitzer Prize could have “bought him a ticket to a more illustrious career at a larger newspaper, Andre made the conscious choice to stay in the Longview community,” the newsroom staff wrote when nominating him.

“That decision set him down a path to becoming one of the greatest pillars of institutional knowledge in Southwest Washington and the heart of the newspaper,” they wrote.

When he leaves the office, Stepankowsky will also leave a legacy of mentoring young reporters.

“They are each stronger writers for his crusade against mealy corporate jargon and tired cliches,” the newsroom staff wrote.