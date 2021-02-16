TDN asks readers to nominate nurses to be honored with May award

The Daily News is partnering with PeaceHealth St John Medical Center to honor the region’s nurses, a demanding profession with more challenges faced in 2021 than ever before because of COVID-19.
“With National Nurses Week coming in May, we want to give our community the opportunity to collectively celebrate our friends, family and colleagues in the nursing profession,” said Dave Cuddihy, general manager of The Daily News.
The Daily News is asking readers to share their stories about nurses who have had an impact on their lives, and nominate them for recognition. Ten nurses will be selected to receive a plaque and a gift basket in honor of their service, with nine to be chosen by a panel of judges and one by a vote of the community at large.
All nurses in the region are eligible, regardless of who employs them or what type of health care setting they work in, including hospitals, medical clinics, dentist offices, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, schools or home health service.
Nominations will open on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and run through March 17, with the public voting to take place March 18-25. The winners will be highlighted in a special section titled “Celebrate Nurses” to be published in The Daily News and available on tdn.com on May 9. PeaceHealth St John Medical Center is this year’s “Nurses—The Heart of Healthcare” series presenting sponsor, along with title sponsors Lower Columbia College and Koelsch Senior Living Communities.
“In addition to the plaque and gift basket, we will have videos available on tdn.com once the honorees are published,” Cuddihy said. “We look forward to reading all of the touching stories, the panel will have its work cut out for them to determine the honorees from what we know will be such a deserving pool of nominees.”
Nominations can be made online at go.tdn.com/nurses starting Feb. 17.