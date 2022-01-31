TDN advertising manager receives national recognition

The Daily News Advertising Manager Kyler Roden was named one of the "25 under 35" news publishing leaders by Editor & Publisher Magazine.
The news publishing industry magazine annually reviews nominations of young professionals across the country.
"I’m just grateful to be included on the list," Roden said. "To be recognized with so many incredible individuals is truly an honor."
Roden, 30, has worked at TDN for about five-and-a-half-years.
“I am thrilled for Kyler to receive this exclusive honor," David Cuddihy, regional president of Lee Enterprises' publications in Oregon and Washington, said in a statement. "He has been so critical to the successes we have had over the last two years, and has been an exemplary leader since getting the appointment to advertising manager last fall. As a recipient of the honor nearly a decade ago, I welcome Kyler to the club!”
To read more about Roden's recognition, visit bit.ly/3uvf6DN.