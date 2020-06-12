'Tangible' effect of phase 2: County weekly jobless claims drop again

Almost 315 initial claims were filed in the county last week, or about 45 fewer claims than in the last week of May, according to Employment Security. Initial claims represent how many newly unemployed workers signed up for benefits.

Although that marks the lowest total since the COVID-19 pandemic started, it’s still well above the usual amount. About 94 people filed initial claims the same week last year, Bailey said.

"On one hand, we are still generating new job losses. ... But the (Phase 2) reopening had a tangible effect on a couple of industries," as indicated by the significant drop in continued claims, Bailey said.

The healthcare industry saw the biggest improvement, with a decrease of 180 continued claims compared to the previous week, Bailey said. The construction and food service industries, which were among the top sectors affected by the pandemic, also reported reductions in jobless claims.

"I think it's fair to say the reopening had something to do with that," Bailey said.

Phase 2 allows all types of construction, including work on new projects. It also allows restaurants and retailers to reopen at 50% capacity. Cowlitz entered phase 2 two weeks ago on May 23.