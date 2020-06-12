'Tangible' effect of phase 2: County weekly jobless claims drop again

Cowlitz's County's jobless outlook is finally brightening a bit as a result of the move to the phase 2 economy.
A downward trend in both initial claims and continuing claims continued last week, an indication people are returning to work and that employment is stabilizing. However, there's still a lot of catching up to do to recover from the COVID-related economic upheaval.
During the first week of June, the number of continued claims (those from workers have already have collected unemployment more than a week) declined 16% in Cowlitz County, according the the state Employment Security Department.
Just more than 4,500 continued claims were filed last week. That’s compared to 5,400 claims in the previous week. (Employment Security does not have data on the weekly number of continued claims in 2019, so a year-to-year comparison was not available.)
"This is a step in the right direction for more people getting their jobs back, but there's still a lot of concern on that front," said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.
Still, claims from newly unemployed workers remained almost three times higher than this time last year, despite dropping slightly from the week prior.
Almost 315 initial claims were filed in the county last week, or about 45 fewer claims than in the last week of May, according to Employment Security. Initial claims represent how many newly unemployed workers signed up for benefits.
Although that marks the lowest total since the COVID-19 pandemic started, it’s still well above the usual amount. About 94 people filed initial claims the same week last year, Bailey said.
"On one hand, we are still generating new job losses. ... But the (Phase 2) reopening had a tangible effect on a couple of industries," as indicated by the significant drop in continued claims, Bailey said.
The healthcare industry saw the biggest improvement, with a decrease of 180 continued claims compared to the previous week, Bailey said. The construction and food service industries, which were among the top sectors affected by the pandemic, also reported reductions in jobless claims.
"I think it's fair to say the reopening had something to do with that," Bailey said.
Phase 2 allows all types of construction, including work on new projects. It also allows restaurants and retailers to reopen at 50% capacity. Cowlitz entered phase 2 two weeks ago on May 23.
Food service claims may not have dropped as dramatically as the construction or healthcare sectors because of the capacity restriction, Bailey said. Some restaurant owners may hire back only a portion of their staff because there are fewer customers to serve. Others say they can't make enough money at 50% capacity to support the costs of reopening.
The retail sector saw 50 fewer continued claims. However, the industry reported 28 new initial claims.
"It's not quite a wash ... but it giveth and it taketh away," Bailey said.
Claims for two the federally funded unemployment assistance programs —including the one that extended unemployment benefits to self-employed workers — also dropped slightly.
Employment Security reported a similar trend across the state. Initial claims dropped 4.8% to about 29,700, while continued claims declined 5.6% to just more than 680,000.
Officials with the agency attributed the continued decrease to a variety of reasons, including fraud prevention measures and recent reopening of some industry sectors as counties move ahead in Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan.
“We continue to see a decline in initial claims, which is expected as the economy starts to reopen,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a prepared statement Thursday. ”Our priorities from day one of this crisis have been to get benefits out to Washingtonians who need them quickly and expand eligibility so those impacted can get the help they need, and we are continuing to ramp up our staffing to work through the large numbers of applicants and adjudications. We know every day matters for people awaiting their benefits. We are committed to processing those claims as quickly as possible.”
