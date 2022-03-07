Talking Business: Kalama family opens child care center to help meet demand

KALAMA — Three generations of women in a Kalama family opened a child care center in January to help meet an ongoing and growing demand.

Jennifer Schmitz runs Nooks and Granny’s Child Care with her mom, Kathie Griffin. Her daughters Katelynn Overbye and Megan Schmitz also work at the center where they care for infants as young as 6 weeks old to preschool-age children.

“We love to love other people’s babies,” Jennifer Schmitz said. “We’re glad to be part of the community. We all love Kalama. We all live here, this is our home.”

After a lengthy licensing process, Schmitz said they began moving into the building in September. The location previously was an early learning center operated by Educational Service District (ESD) 112 that closed in early 2020, she said.

Schmitz said she always wanted to open her own child care center after working in day cares most of her life.

In the 1990s, Schmitz and Griffin operated a home day care business. Schmitz later worked at the child care center, along with Overbye and other Nooks and Granny’s staff.

After the location closed, Schmitz said she wanted to open a child care center because of the community need.

For years, child care has been in high demand and low supply in Cowlitz County. The county had about 12,900 children under 10 years old and only 1,582 licensed child care spots, according to a 2021 Cowlitz County Child Care Access report from the Cowlitz Community Network.

Even before Nooks and Granny’s opened, it received a lot of interest, Schmitz said. Once the center’s Facebook page went live in December, they were flooded with calls, she said.

Schmitz said they didn’t originally consider some parents can still work from home and only need child care a couple days a week. Many day cares only accept kids for full days, Mondays through Fridays, she said. Once they saw that most people only needed two or three days, they decided to take those kids, Schmitz said.

“We strategically placed them and filled all the spaces to help way more people because we were open to doing that,” she said. “I’m glad we can because our whole goal is helping our community.”

The child care center has 12 employees and three rooms — one each for infants up to 18 months old, toddlers 18 months to 3-years-old and preschoolers 3 years old and older. It also employs a chef who cooks the two meals and two snacks each kid gets per day, Schmitz said.

In total, 58 kids are enrolled at the center but not all attend at once, Schmitz said. Wednesdays are the busiest days, when 17 of the 20 enrolled preschoolers attend. The center enrolls eight infants and 11 toddlers total, with waiting lists for the baby and toddler rooms.

Despite many of the kids being born during the pandemic and spending most of their time at home, the transition for most hasn’t been difficult, Schmitz said. The children are ready to socialize and excited to be there, she said.

Megan Schmitz, one of the preschool teachers, said a lot of her students don’t want to go home at the end of the day.

“That’s a good feeling, lets us know we’re doing something right,” Jennifer Schmitz said.

