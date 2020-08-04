Takko, Wilson advance in state Senate race

"(Cormier) did fairly well in Grays Harbor County because that's where he's from. Now, I know people in Grays Harbor, so it's just hard to tell," Takko said. "When you have three people like that and such a vast distance from one end to the other (in the district), who knows who where ... plays into it."

Takko and Wilson will move forward to the Nov. 3 general election for a four-year term representing the 19th District, which includes a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.

Takko is running for a second term on the state Senate. He's served in the Legislature for 15 years. He bills himself as a moderate Democrat with experience working across the aisle to pass legislation that benefits Southwest Washington.

Takko, 70, said he wants to continue serving on the Senate to advocate for local transportation projects and to help local governments weather the COVID-19 financial crisis.

He said he "held back some" during the primary campaign because he was waiting to see who his opponent would be in the general.