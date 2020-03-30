Tacoma utilities plans Cowlitz dam siren test

Tacoma Power will conduct its annual Cowlitz River emergency siren test at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The sirens to be activated are at Ike Kinswa State Park, Mayfield Lake Park and the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery, and the test will include an announcement, according to the utility.

The test will last about 90 seconds.

The test takes place the first Wednesday of April each year. The test is a requirement of the utility’s federal license to operate its three dams on the upper Cowlitz River. The test is unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lewis County Emergency Management typically coordinates a test of their Lewis County Alert system with Tacoma Power’s siren test. They are unable to do the coordinated test this year because they are focused on COVID-19 concerns.

