Swimmer tries to cross Columbia, brought back to shore by jet skier Sunday

A man intent on swimming across the Columbia River apparently got in over his head Sunday evening and was brought safely back to shore by a passing jet skier.

Kalama Police were alerted several minutes after 5 p.m. that evening that bystanders had lost sight of a man intent on crossing the river, and they were concerned he may have gone under the water.

A 911 caller said they lost site of the man as he approached the middle of the river directly west of the McMenamins Ahles Point Cabin.

The river is about 2,500 feet wide from that point to the other end on Sandy Island.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to the area, but the man soon reappeared after a jet skier on the river picked him up and towed him back to the shore, Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said Monday.

“It appeared that he was not in distress and was O.K.,” Herrera said.

Herrera said he couldn’t speak to the swimmer’s state of mind or why he decided to turn back.

“Ambitious would a be a good word” for the swimmer’s attempt to cross, Herrera said.