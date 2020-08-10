Swimmer tries to cross Columbia, brought back to shore by jet skier Sunday

A man intent on swimming across the Columbia River apparently got in over his head Sunday evening and was brought safely back to shore by a passing jet skier.
Kalama Police were alerted several minutes after 5 p.m. that evening that bystanders had lost sight of a man intent on crossing the river, and they were concerned he may have gone under the water.
A 911 caller said they lost site of the man as he approached the middle of the river directly west of the McMenamins Ahles Point Cabin.
The river is about 2,500 feet wide from that point to the other end on Sandy Island.
Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to the area, but the man soon reappeared after a jet skier on the river picked him up and towed him back to the shore, Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said Monday.
“It appeared that he was not in distress and was O.K.,” Herrera said.
Herrera said he couldn’t speak to the swimmer’s state of mind or why he decided to turn back.
“Ambitious would a be a good word” for the swimmer’s attempt to cross, Herrera said.
Two deaths and rescues of several people out on the water have already been reported so far this summer in Cowlitz County, and Herrera urged those enjoying the water to do so safely.
People should remain vigilant, use common sense and good judgement and don’t exceed their limits, Herrera said.
The police chief also reminds outdoor enthusiasts that “alcohol and time on the water don’t mix.”
“If you’re with someone that is consuming alcohol, you should be a good wingman or wingwoman and make sure you’re watching out for (them.)”
CPR certification also “is huge,” Herrera added.
“I imagine our partners and friends at the fire department would probably stress, as we do, the importance of being certified in adult, child and infant CPR,” Herrera said. “You never know when you’re going to find yourself in position of having to spring into action … (and render aid) until life support and paramedics can arrive.”
